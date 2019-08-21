Throughout Afghanistan, flags and the Afghan national colours; black, red and green splashed on walls, trees and billboards in all major Afghan cities as well as throughout the countryside over the past month.

President Ashraf Ghani allocated millions of dollars to cover the country's landscape with patriotism. Others have accused Ghani of using the celebrations as an opportunity to popularise himself during election season.

Afghanistan is currently celebrating its 100th year of independence after defeating British colonial forces. Major celebrations were scheduled across the country, but none as big as in Jalalabad city, where King Amanullah is buried.

Revellers blew horns, painted their faces with the national colours, donned flags as capes and headbands and danced the traditional "Attan" any chance they could. Others hopped on top of military and police vehicles and blasted Afghanistan's contemporary and classical music hits while fireworks lit the night sky throughout the city.

The independence celebrations were supposed to be a time where all Afghans could come together in unity and peace. However, a debate among Afghans in Jalalabad was brewing.

"How can we celebrate at a time like this?" said 31-year-old Rafiq, who works in one of Afghanistan's many ministries.

"Kabul city has announced a 'dark day' due to the Daesh attack on the Dubai wedding hall. Considering the magnitude and sectarian nature of this attack, we should have also cancelled or postponed these celebrations - at least until these poor families can bury their dead."

"We're Afghan, we bleed the same blood," says Rafiq.

A pattern

As much of Afghanistan was preparing for the next day's festivities, the ISKP, otherwise known as the Islamic State Khorasan Province (Daesh), Afghanistan's Islamic State offshoot, were busy making preparations of their own.

On Saturday evening, at around 11pm, a Daesh suicide bomber detonated his suicide belt at a mainly Shia Muslim wedding. There were an estimated 800 guests present, 63 of whom were killed, 14 of them from one family, as well as the groom's brother. Another approximately 200 or more were injured.

Since their inception, Daesh has gone after soft targets in their efforts to sow sectarian discord in an already extremely fractured country still trying to heal from four decades of nearly constant war.

This is not the first time that they have attacked Shia Muslims. In October of 2016, a religious gathering at Sakhi Shrine was attacked killing fourteen Shias. The gathering was commemorating Ashura - the martyrdom of Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad.

A few months prior, in July of 2016, Daesh suicide bombers killed 97 Hazara civil society activists with the Enlightenment Movement during a protest march. Another 260 were wounded in the area of Deh Mazang Square.

Although Daesh has not limited its deadly attacks to one region or area, the group is most active in Nangarhar province, where the group has taken over large swathes of remote rural areas. They compete for power with the Afghan government and Taliban in districts like Khogyani and Sherzad after being mostly pushed out of the neighbouring Achen district.

Chaos