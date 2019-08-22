A fresh push to repatriate Rohingya refugees to Myanmar appeared Thursday to fall flat, with no one turning up to hop on five buses and 10 trucks laid on by Bangladesh.

"We have been waiting since 9:00 am (0300 GMT) to take any willing refugees for repatriation," Khaled Hossain, a Bangladesh official in charge of the Teknaf refugee camp, told AFP news agency after over an hour of waiting.

"Nobody has yet turned up."

Some 740,000 of the long-oppressed mostly Muslim Rohingya minority fled military raids in 2017 in Myanmar's Rakhine state that the United Nations has likened to ethnic cleansing, joining 200,000 already in Bangladesh.

Demanding that Buddhist-majority Myanmar guarantee their safety and citizenship, only a handful have returned from the vast camps in southeast Bangladesh where they have now lived for two years.

The latest repatriation attempt –– a previous push failed in November –– follows a visit last month to the camps by high-ranking officials from Myanmar led by Permanent Foreign Secretary Myint Thu.

Bangladesh's foreign ministry forwarded a list of more than 22,000 refugees to Myanmar for verification and Naypyidaw cleared 3,450 individuals for "return."

'Not safe to return'

But on Wednesday, several Rohingya refugees whose names were listed told AFP that said they did not want to return unless their safety was ensured and they were granted citizenship.

"It is not safe to return to Myanmar," one of them, Nur Islam, told AFP.

Officials from the UN and Bangladesh's refugee commission have also been interviewing Rohingya families in the settlements to find out if they wanted to return.