In recent years, Uzbek President Shevkat Mirziyoyev has made headlines for shifting the country’s foreign policy and introducing several social and economic reforms, ending 27 years of closed rule by Islam Karimov.

Branding himself a “reformer”, Mirziyoyev visited every Central Asian capital in the first year of his presidency, settled a decades-old border dispute with neighbouring Kyrgyzstan and continued his multi-pronged policy, in which Tashkent adopted a non-committal adaptive foreign policy and tried to balance relations with the US, Russia and China.

What is often left unmentioned is his apparent change in the interaction between state and religion as a parcel of reform and how it promotes the country’s cultural soft power. However, this space is a controversial one, rife with confusion and complication. Present-day Uzbekistan has played a significant role in medieval Islamic history.

The region's cultural and literary blossoming, also known as the “Golden Age”, was a period of cultural flowering during which Central Asia became an intellectual hub for religion, science, and architecture. The well-known intellectuals of that time, such as Bukhara, Tirmidhi, Ibn Sina, Biruni, Khwarizmi, and Ghazali made Central Asia the centre of the intellectual world, contributing significantly to the core civilisations of Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, including China and India.

The Golden Age produced consummate achievements in various fields of crafts and architecture. The stunning multi-columnar minarets of backed brick, diamond-patterned double domes constructed in the 11th Century are now recognised as one of the highest achievements of Islamic art.

However, the Soviet period had far-reaching consequences beyond the apparent authoritarianism it brought to the region. Soviet authorities worked hard to suppress, eradicate and coopt religious institutions, creating space where violent extremism could eventually find a home in the Ferghana valley in the late 1980s.

Amid this complex background in establishing an independent secular state, Tashkent took a substantially harder line against religious influences from abroad.

As the political system was shaped and rooted by the isolationist proclivities of Karimov after the collapse of the Soviet Union, Uzbekistan adopted a more hostile approach to religion.

Religious freedom was restricted and was viewed as dangerous during a time of transition for the national “Uzbek” identity. In 1998, the government passed a law on religion that sharply restricted all forms of religious practices which are not regulated by the state.

In this context, when Uzbekistan’s strongman died in 2016, the religious dimensions of Tashkent evolved in response to the transformed regional outreach of the government.