Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday warned Lebanon, Hezbollah's chief and the head of Iran's elite Quds Force to "be careful" with their words and actions.

Addressing Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Netanyahu told a conference that "he knows very well that the state of Israel knows how to defend itself well, and to repay its enemies".

"I want to say to him and the Lebanese state, which is hosting this organisation that aims to destroy us, and I say the same to Qassem Soleimani: Be careful about your words, and even more cautious about your actions."

He suggested that Nasrallah "calm down".

Netanyahu spoke after a series of incidents in recent days that have raised tensions between Israel, Lebanon, Iran and Tehran-backed Hezbollah.

Nasrallah has accused Israel of being behind a drone attack on the Lebanese Shia movement's Beirut stronghold on Sunday and threatened retaliation.

He called it the first such "hostile action" since a 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah.