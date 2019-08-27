WORLD
3 MIN READ
Netanyahu warns Hezbollah, Lebanon to 'be careful'
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's comments came after Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah accused Israel of a drone attack on the Lebanese Shia movement's Beirut stronghold on Sunday and threatened retaliation.
Netanyahu warns Hezbollah, Lebanon to 'be careful'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers his speech during a meeting with businessmen in Kyiv, Ukraine. August 20, 2019. / AP
August 27, 2019

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday warned Lebanon, Hezbollah's chief and the head of Iran's elite Quds Force to "be careful" with their words and actions.

Addressing Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Netanyahu told a conference that "he knows very well that the state of Israel knows how to defend itself well, and to repay its enemies".

"I want to say to him and the Lebanese state, which is hosting this organisation that aims to destroy us, and I say the same to Qassem Soleimani: Be careful about your words, and even more cautious about your actions."

He suggested that Nasrallah "calm down".

Netanyahu spoke after a series of incidents in recent days that have raised tensions between Israel, Lebanon, Iran and Tehran-backed Hezbollah.

Nasrallah has accused Israel of being behind a drone attack on the Lebanese Shia movement's Beirut stronghold on Sunday and threatened retaliation.

He called it the first such "hostile action" since a 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah.

Recommended

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun called it a "declaration of war".

Hours before the Beirut incident, Israel announced it had carried out a strike in neighbouring Syria to thwart what it said was a plan by an Iranian force to attack its territory with drones.

On Monday, a pro-Syrian Palestinian group accused Israel of carrying out a drone attack on one of its positions in Lebanon.

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes in Syria targeting what it says are Iranian and Hezbollah targets.

Iran and Hezbollah, along with Russia, have backed Syrian regime leader Bashar al-Assad in his country's civil war.

Netanyahu has pledged to stop Israel's arch-enemy Iran from entrenching itself militarily in Syria.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks