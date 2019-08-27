At midnight on August 8, a sudden thud on the door woke Irfan Ahmed. He saw a group of policemen staring at him. They asked him to bring his younger brother Jamshed to the police station.

Ahmed accompanied Jamshed to the police station, where his brother was immediately detained.

"First, they told us the officer just wants to talk to him. Then we were told it's just for one night," said 27-year-old Ahmed, standing in the yard of his house at Samboora village in Pulwama district of South Kashmir.

Jamshed had suffered a bullet injury to his right leg in January 2017 during a protest in the area. The injury had caused severe nerve damage, making Jamshed crippled. According to his family, the youngest of the three siblings cannot walk on his own and was scheduled to undergo a crucial surgery in October.

The 24-year-old was kept at the Pampore police station for two nights. On August 10, he was moved to Srinagar Central jail from where he was subsequently sent 1,200 kilometres away to a sub-jail in Varanasi, a city in India's Uttar Pradesh state. The family say they were completely unaware that Jamshed was being transferred to an Uttar Pradesh jail. Days later, the police told the family that Jamshed was booked under a draconian law named the Public Safety Act (PSA). Under the PSA, a person can be held in detention for up to six months without any charges. The law has been used widely by past and present Indian dispensations in Kashmir to quell opposition.

"I told them he needs special care and the detention will affect his fragile health," said Jamshed's eldest brother Touseef Ahmed, who visited the police station soon after his brother was picked up from home.

"They [the police] assured me he'll be okay and released the next day. When I went to see him at the jail in Srinagar, they allowed me to only see him from a distance," said Touseef Ahmed.

Endless raids in neighbourhoods

Amid a communication blackout that has now continued for 24 days, reports of young men and teenagers being arrested constantly trickle out from the disputed region. According to the residents of Samboora, at least 12 people from the village have been detained in midnight raids since the Indian government unilaterally revoked the autonomy of conflict-torn Jammu and Kashmir region on August 5.

On the same night, Tanvir Ahmed, a 26-year-old car salesman, who lives just a few houses away from Jamshed, was dragged out of his home by Indian paramilitary forces. His mother Raja Begum has been in shock since. Raja doesn't want to visit her son in jail, although the police allowed her husband and son to meet Tanvir in the lockup.

"I don't want to see him in that condition," she said.

Prior to Tanvir's arrest, the family was preparing for two wedding ceremonies as Tanvir's brother and sister are getting married on August 29. Raja wants Tanvir to attend both the weddings.

"He has worked tirelessly to earn for the family. He was the one making all the arrangements," she said.

Several arrests have been made in the adjoining villages of Rajpora, Lehhar, and Konibal in Pulwama district. In Rajpora village, Ishfaq Ahmed Dar told TRT World that his brother, Umar, 24, was arrested in a midnight raid on August 18.

"They [the Indian army] came at around 2:45am in the night. They told us they need to speak to Umar. But instead, he was taken into custody," said Dar. Umar has since been transferred to a detention facility in Srinagar, the capital city of Jammu and Kashmir.