WORLD
2 MIN READ
China rotates new troops into Hong Kong amid mass protests
Nearly three months of fiery anti-government demonstrations in Hong Kong have sparked concerns that the military will be deployed in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.
China rotates new troops into Hong Kong amid mass protests
A riot police holds his weapons and wait in a police car in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. / Reuters
August 29, 2019

Chinese state media released footage Thursday of military troops moving into Hong Kong for what they call a routine rotation amid fears that the army will intervene in ongoing pro-democracy protests.

Armoured carriers, trucks and a patrol boat were shown crossing the border from neighboring Shenzhen city into Hong Kong for the 22nd rotation of the People's Liberation Army's Hong Kong garrison, Xinhua state news agency reported.

The move comes days ahead weekend protests calling for democracy in Hong Kong.

Up to two million people have been protesting over the past few months. 

Demonstrations have often become violent. 

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam says her administration was fully capable of handling protests without the Chinese military. 

Recommended

But she hasn't ruled out the possibility of invoking emergency powers.

The protests have sparked concerns that the military will be deployed in the semi-autonomous Chinese city. 

The Hong Kong garrison previously published a promotional video with scenes of soldiers facing off with people dressed like protesters.

The soldiers in the new rotation were educated on Hong Kong's laws and vowed to defend the nation's sovereignty, Xinhua said.

Troops stationed in Macao, another special administrative region, also completed a rotation Thursday.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks