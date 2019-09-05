It started two years ago in June: Four Arab countries decided to impose an air, land and sea blockade on Qatar.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt said Qatar supported “terrorism” and was too friendly with Iran and therefore they would no longer sustain any diplomatic and trade ties with Doha.

Qatar denied the accusations and noted that there was "no legitimate justification" for the four Arab countries to cut all ties.

Qatar went to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing the United Arab Emirates of violating the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (CERD). The ICJ accepted three out of the nine provisional measures requested by Qatar.

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) analysis of the blockade on Qatar notes that “availability of buffers has enabled Qatar to successfully absorb the adverse shocks from the 2014–16 decline in oil prices and the 2017 diplomatic rift.”

The report adds that while “stronger real GDP growth is envisaged in the near term, with a recovery in hydrocarbon output,” there is a risk that “trade and geopolitical tensions could undermine investor confidence and weaken fiscal and external positions.”

A flurry of activity

On September 12, 2019, Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah al Ahmad al Jaber al Sabah is scheduled to hold a summit with US President Donald Trump. Before the visit takes place, there has been a flurry of messages between Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, Al Jazeerareports.

First, the Saudis told the Kuwaitis verbally: the Saudi Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd al Saud conveyed the message of Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the Emir of Kuwait.

Then the Kuwaiti National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al Ghanim wrote to the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The Emir of Qatar responded to Kuwait two days later. The Emir’s personal representative Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani visited the Emir of Kuwait at his residence in Salwa.

Speculation is rife that there could be a thaw in the making.

Until positive results are reached