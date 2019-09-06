Germany’s main far-right party has expanded its influence in the country with a strong showing in two states during regional elections on Sunday.

The Alternative for Germany party came second in the vote in Brandenburg, where it secured 23.5 percent of the vote, and Saxony, where it won 27.5 percent. The totals represent an 11.3 percent and 17.7 percent increase in vote share respectively.

Both states are based in the country’s east and were part of the former German Democratic Republic - or East Germany.

In two other states that were part of former East Germany- Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and Saxony-Anhalt- the AfD is also the second-largest party.

“The AfD is the new Volkspartei [party of the people] in the East,” said Bjoern Hoecke, leader of the party’s Thuringia branch said on Sunday.

While significant support for the AfD, as well as other far-right parties, exists in former West Germany, it has yet to finish in the top two in regional elections.

Its successes in the country’s east mark a remarkable achievement for a party founded in Germany’s economic hub of Frankfurt, which is nestled deep in the west.

From Euroscepticism to the far-right

When it was established in 2013 by a group of economists and academics, the AfD’s party’s platform was driven more by financial protectionism rather than far-right values. Their demands included dropping out of the eurozone and reinstating Germany’s old currency, the Deutsche Mark.

That changed with the refugee crisis that started in 2015 and the migration of more than a million refugees from Syria, Iraq, and other countries across the Middle East and Africa in Germany. They were welcomed, initially at least by Chancellor Angela Merkel, but with huge opposition from both the far-right and mainstream political parties.

Since the crisis, the AfD’s platform has shifted to one more vocally anti-immigrant and anti-Islamic and those issues form the basis of its campaigning.

The lurch to the far-right is reflected in the composition of its most senior and popular figures.

One of the party’s strongest figures, Andreas Kalbitz, was revealed by the German media to have attended a Greek Neo-Nazi rally in 2007.

Joerg Urban, the group’s leader in Saxony, worked to bring the AfD closer to the pan-Europe anti-Islamic street protest movement PEGIDA.

Both are members of ‘the Wing’, an intra-party faction led by Hoecke, himself an admirer of the white supremacist Identitarian Movement.

The links to the extreme right are enough to warrant surveillance by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution- Germany’s main internal intelligence service.