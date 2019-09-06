Robert Gabriel Mugabe, who ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years, has died. He was 95 years old.

His death was announced on Twitter by Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa with the “utmost sadness” on Friday.

Mnangagwa called Mugabe “an icon of liberation, a pan-Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people”.

Mnangagwa’s sentiments were not shared by all, however, as some called the late ruler a ruthless killer, responsible for the deaths of thousands during the Gukurahundi massacres in the 1980s, and an inefficient ruler who “took a thriving economy and turned it into Africa’s Venezuela".

Why was Mugabe important?

Robert Mugabe became the Prime Minister of Zimbabwe in 1980, following a 15-year guerilla war in the country. In 1965, the white-minority government declared independence from the United Kingdom as Rhodesia. After the Lancaster House Agreement was signed in 1979, Rhodesia became the Republic of Zimbabwe and a ceasefire was declared, ending the Rhodesian Bush War.

Mugabe would continue to serve the country for decades in many positions. He was the first prime minister of Zimbabwe from 1980 to the end of 1987. He then was the second president of Zimbabwe from the end of 1987 to November 2017, when he was ousted. All in all he was in politics for more than four decades.

Mugabe was also leader and first secretary of The Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) party for decades, a party which he had co-founded in 1987, only to be ousted by Emmerson Mnangagwa in 2017 after what can pretty much be called a coup.

Some Twitter users called Mnangagwa a hypocrite for mourning the loss of Mugabe on social media.