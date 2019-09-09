Roshna Wani suffers from colon cancer. A resident of southern Kashmir's Banihal district, she underwent surgery in the summer, a piece of her damaged intestine was removed, and doctors prescribed a course of chemotherapy to arrest the spread of cancerous cells.

But she feels she's going to die soon. The crushing siege imposed by India since August 5, has deprived her of timely medical care.

In late August, 65-year-old Roshana waited in a long queue at the oncology department of the Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), a multi-specialty hospital in Srinagar city. She was accompanied by her 73-year-old husband Ghulam Mohammed Wani, and the couple had gone through a harrowing ordeal, navigating the 110-km distance between Banihal and Srinagar.

“I don’t know how we made it here this time," Roshana told TRT World.

Her health deteriorated during the severe restrictions and the communications blackout imposed by the Indian government in Jammu and Kashmir region after abrogating its semi-autonomous status on August 5.

Miles away from the SKIMS, where she underwent surgery, she couldn't update her doctor about the complications she'd developed. Almost two weeks passed and there was no sign of communications being restored. The couple had already made one attempt to reach the SKIMS, but the Indian soldiers turned them back midway.

"I told them I am a cancer patient and showed them my surgery marks, the doctor's prescription, but they didn't listen and told us to go home.”

The second time, their neighbour gave them a ride to an adjacent district, where they found a cab headed to Srinagar city, a rare privilege during curfews. They hitchhiked the rest of the distance to the hospital.

The oncology department was crowded with patients. Roshana had to wait for 85 patients to be examined by the doctors before her turn. Almost every patient required emergency medical care and most of them couldn't get a timely medical response, even turning common illnesses into chronic ones.