TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Turkey urges Greek Cypriots to accept hydrocarbon cooperation proposal
Turkey's FM Mevlut Cavusoglu, who is in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, says the Greek Cypriot administration does not intend to share the island's natural resources.
Turkey urges Greek Cypriots to accept hydrocarbon cooperation proposal
Foreign Affairs Minister of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu (L) meets with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci during his official visit in New York, United States on September 22, 2017. / AA
September 9, 2019

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday said a hydrocarbon cooperation proposal which was rejected by the Greek Cypriot side was still on the table.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Mustafa Akinci, president of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (or TRNC), in the capital Lefkosa, Cavusoglu said the Greek Cypriot administration pursues unilateral acts and does not intend to share the island's natural resources.

"The Greek Cypriot administration immediately rejected the Turkish Cypriot side's proposal for hydrocarbon cooperation, dated July 13, as it did in 2011 and 2012, but this proposal is still on the table," Cavusoglu said.

He said the Greek Cypriot side should take this proposal into consideration and accept it "before it is too late" if they see the Turkish side as a co-owner of the island.

On Akinci's offer on the island's resources, Cavusoglu said the Turkish Petroleum Corporation will decisively continue its activities in areas licensed by the Turkish Cypriot side if the Greek Cypriot side does not accept this proposal. 

About a so-called proposal floated by the Greek Cypriot leader to the TRNC president, Cavusoglu said there was "nothing realistic" in the proposal and it was not acceptable to Turkey.

Peace and stability

Akinci said they always wished for the island's natural resources to contribute to peace, stability, and cooperation in the region.

Recommended

"We always highlight this, we made offers in this regard. We desired for natural gas as a peace bridge, not a tension area. We proposed a joint committee in this regard," Akinci said, adding that the proposal has been on the table since 2011.

About the Greek Cypriot side's attitude on the proposal, he said they categorically rejected the proposal and offered their own proposal to TRNC, which is “impossible to accept and far from doing something together."

Turkish drilling vessels

Turkey has consistently contested the Greek Cypriot administration's unilateral drilling in the eastern Mediterranean, asserting that the TRNC also has similar rights to the resources in the area.

From Spring onwards when Ankara sent two drilling vessels — the Fatih and the Yavuz — to the eastern Mediterranean, exploration and research work has continued in defence of the rights of Turkey and the TRNC to the resources in the region.

The Turkish-flagged drillship Fatih launched offshore drilling operations this May in an area 75 km off the western coast of the island of Cyprus.

The sixth-generation ultra-deepwater drillship, Yavuz, also began operations in August at the Karpaz-1 well located in the Bay of Gazimagusa — also known as Famagusta, in the TRNC.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace