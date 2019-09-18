Two weeks ago, I visited Mogadishu, Somalia’s capital. The first thing one might notice is the vast number of daily transactions that happen via Hormuud Telecom’s EVCPlus (from bus fare to shopping to buying properties) — a mobile money transfer service that transcends the banking system in the country.

The service is a lifeline in Somalia and leads to massive economic damage if Hormuud’s network stops, and that is precisely what happened on 22 August 2019. The Kenyan Defense Forces (KDF) serving under AMISOM—the African Union peacekeeping troops in Somalia—attacked a Hormuud Telecom mast, or cell tower, in Aws-kurun vicinity in Gedo, southern Somalia, disconnecting up to 4,000 people.

There have been twelve attacks of this kind in less than two years with previous incidents killing and injuring Hormuud’s staff, according to a press release by the company following the latest incident.

A recent report by Hormuud also claimed, “the perpetrators of every attack came over the border into Somalia, from Kenya...and the vehicles, equipment and clothing used by the assailants can be attributed to that of the Kenyan Defense Force.”

The Kenyan government denies any involvement of its troops serving under the AMISOM mission in the attacks. The Somali Government condemned KDF for destroying the facility.

The Somali telecommunications Minister said, “an enemy” had openly attacked the Somali economy and asked, “AMISOM to engage with the Somali government in the investigation of these repeated attacks and believe it is important to take appropriate action against this adversary who targets our economy and business per international law.”

Hormuud—the largest taxpayer and employer in Somalia—was established in 2002 during a time when Somalia was in chaos and has since thrived. Hormuud’s network currently covers more than 80 percent of south and central Somalia, serves 4 million mobile subscribers and claims to have created over 20,000 jobs.

The company provides a range of other services including “financial support in the fields of education, health, job and income creation, fire-fighting, emergency, developmental and skills training,” according to its website.

War of Masts

Several Hormuud Telecom masts, or cell towers, in Jubaland, where the KDF is deployed, were previously attacked and destroyed. Although the Kenyan government denies involvement, Kenyan security sources indicate the destruction of the Hormuud facilities were reprisal attacks since Al Shabaab frequently targets Safaricom masts in northern Kenya.

When I asked if Hormuud has something to do with Al Shabaab raids in Kenya or if the firm finances the group, Abdirashid Ali, Chief Communications Officer of Hormuud, told me, “the company strictly abides by the national and international laws regarding terrorism. The same reports you’ve mentioned have earlier alleged the company of supporting those militants, however, they retracted their allegations and removed them."

Ali added that Hormuud has had ten employees killed by Al Shabab and that the terrorist group forcibly bans their network and works against its expansion.

Another reason behind Kenya’s alleged destruction of Hormuud facilities could be a competition between Hormuud and Kenya’s largest telecom operator, Safaricom, over the border areas and KDF-controlled territory in Somalia.

A senior Hormuud official who did not want to be named told me Safaricom is eyeing to enter the “Somali market where KDF operate.”

The source added, “Kenya had previously asked us via the Somali embassy in Nairobi to move our telecom towers 50km back from Kenyan-Somali border, but we didn't back down. We know that some of the Safaricom officials are advisors at the Kenyan statehouse and push for the destruction of Hormuud masts in the Gedo region. Recently, these forces unsuccessfully tried to list Al-Shabab as a terrorist organisation under Security Council Resolution 1267, which would have banned business firms and humanitarian groups to operate in Al-Shabaab-controlled areas.”

Abdullahi Osman, CEO of Hormuud Foundation, says, “Safaricom SIM cards are sold, and its services are used inside Somalia, but selling and/or using Hormuud services on the other side of the border is illegal and punishable.”

Safaricom was not as open to speaking and have yet to respond to these allegations despite repeated requests for comment.

Good-for-nothing

The 'war of masts' benefits no one. First, the destruction of Hormuud communication centres is counter-productive for Kenya’s security interests and the international community’s efforts to stabilise Somalia.