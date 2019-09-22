Stacks of cash piled high were shown as evidence on Saturday against ousted Sudanese president Omar al Bashir at his trial on charges of possessing illicit foreign currency and corruption.

Millions of euros and Sudanese pounds were found at Bashir's residence in April after he was overthrown and detained by the military following months of demonstrations against his rule.

The court heard four defence witnesses on Saturday, including Abubakr Awad, who was the minister of state for the presidency until Bashir's fall, before it was adjourned until next Saturday.

A member of Bashir's defence, Mohamed al Hassan al Amin, said possessing the funds was not a crime.