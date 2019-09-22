The European Union will insist that border controls be put up along the Irish border if Britain leaves the bloc without a deal and the British government will be responsible for that, a top EU official said.

Jean-Claude Juncker, the European Commission president, told Sky News in an interview broadcast on Sunday that the blame for that would rest squarely on Britain. Border controls could, in theory, go up soon after October 31, Britain's scheduled departure date.

Brussels was "in no way responsible" for the consequences of a no-deal Brexit, Juncker told Sky News.

"We have to make sure that the interests of the European Union and of the internal market will be preserved," he said.

How to maintain a frictionless border between EU member Ireland and Northern Ireland, which is part of the United Kingdom, is the thorniest issue in the Brexit discussions. An invisible border is a key component of 1998's Good Friday peace accord that brought peace in Northern Ireland after decades of sectarian violence.

'Alternative arrangements'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is insisting that the Irish border provision in the Brexit deal negotiated by his predecessor, Theresa May, be scrapped. The so-called Irish backstop is effectively a guarantee that no border will go up on the island of Ireland by requiring that Britain stick to EU trade rules – even though it won't have any say in the formulation of those rules after Brexit — until the two sides have negotiated a comprehensive trade deal. That would leave Britain locked into the EU's orbit for years.

British lawmakers rejected May's deal three times this year, with many doing so because of their opposition to the backstop.

Johnson is trying to get the EU to agree to replace the backstop with "alternative arrangements" – a mix of technology to replace border checks and a common area for agricultural products and animals covering the whole island of Ireland.

Juncker said he is open to alternative arrangements, but noted that in a no-deal Brexit, an animal entering Northern Ireland could then enter the EU via Ireland if there are no border controls.

"This will not happen," he said. "We have to preserve the health and the safety of our citizens."