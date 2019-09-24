Egypt may very well have reached its breaking point.

It’s perfectly true that the videos of the dissident exile Mohammed Ali have served as the primary motivation for the recent eruption of protests across the country calling for the downfall of the Sisi regime.

But Egyptians find themselves squeezed in a vice-like grip – caught between the interrelated dynamic of the endemic corruption of the ruling establishment and the expanding, unprecedented repression of the counterrevolutionary regime of Abdel Fattah el Sisi.

In the wake of the coup, the primary target for repression was the Muslim Brotherhood and general supporters of democracy. The brutal destruction of this diverse social milieu was essentially underlined by the ruthless massacres carried out by the regime at pro-democracy sit-ins at Rabaa and Nadha.

But the repression could not simply end with the destruction of the Muslim Brotherhood and the democratic opposition. The kleptocratic order of Egypt’s elties had come perilously close to coming undone during the revolution that ousted Mubarak.

The natural question that accompanied the brief democratic period in Egypt was exactly why their country had been so devastatingly degraded over 30 years?

Why were Egyptians constantly victimised, whether through the tyrannical restriction of their liberties or through an economic status quo that left most Egyptians in a growing state of precarious stagnation or outright poverty?

Morsi was far from radical on this question, and bearing in mind the ruling elites were working hard to subvert and undermine him and his mandate, Egypt was witnessing progressive changes at the expense of the kleptocrats.

As mentioned before, there was an explosion in ‘new media’ that wasn’t controlled by the state or supporters of the state. Morsi’s gradualist approach saw him attack the kleptocracy in small but significant ways – getting the feloul (members or allies of the Mubarak regime) to pay taxes, or ending the stifling monopoly on land ownership by regime figures and foreign corporations.

Sisi came to power claiming that he would usher in a new era of economic and social prosperity contrasted with the apparent ‘chaos’ of democracy, which, according to his absurd narrative, had led Egypt to the brink of an Iranian-style theocracy.

But the coup was about ensuring not simply a reversal of all of the gains of the January 25 revolution, but in reshaping society to ensure that another revolution could never happen again.

This is why in recent years since the coup you’ve seen Sisi introduce a raft of laws that reach far beyond the devastated pro-Morsi opposition – universities, school curriculums,civil society groups, the media and social media have all been targeted.

In Egypt today, anyone on social media with more than 5000 followers is considered a media outlet and treated like one. If any of these people criticise not even Sisi directly, but simply aspects of life in Egypt, they can and have been arrested and treated like a ‘terrorist organisation’, making them subject to indefinite detention in hellholes like Scorpion prison, or being subject to entirely unfair military trials.

This was also the primary reason why even old feloul figures like Ahmed Shafik and Sami Anan, who were thought to be ‘untouchable’ after the coup, were arrested and threatened when they dared to criticise or campaign against Sisi.

They demonstrate, in fact, a perfect representation of where Egypt finds itself – even old Mubarak-era figures understand that the kleptocracy that Sisi represents is unsustainable. That’s why they had to be silenced.

In combination with all this social repression, which has seen Egypt transition from authoritarianism to a new era of totalitarianism, the kleptocracy has gone from strength-to-strength. Sisi has, in this sense, done his job well – he’s managed to grow the kleptocracy at the expense of Egyptians.

This is hardly covert as the poorest Egyptians have had subsidies on fuel cut and as wages remain crushingly low, the ruling military caste reward themselves by repeatedly increasing their own pensions.

Around 33 percent of Egyptians live in extreme poverty, while 60 percent are either poor or vulnerable, all against the backdrop of a endemically decaying, polluted and ‘slumified’ Cairo and an economy on the verge of bankruptcy.