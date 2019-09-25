The Nigerian army has closed the offices of aid group Mercy Corps in the country's restive northeast, the group said on Wednesday, while Daesh-linked militants executed one of six aid workers they abducted in July in the same area.

"Mercy Corps is suspending operations in Borno and Yobe States, Nigeria, following the closure of four of our field offices by the Nigerian military," the aid group said in a statement.

It is the second international charity to be shut down this month.

An AFP reporter witnessed soldiers camped at the entrance to the Mercy Corps' office in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State.

Militants execute ACF worker

Militants linked to a Daesh group killed one of six aid workers abducted two months ago, charity group Action Against Hunger (ACF) said on Wednesday.

"The armed group, holding captive an employee of Action Against Hunger, two drivers and three health ministry personnel, have executed a hostage," the Paris-based organisation said in a statement.

"Action Against Hunger condemns in the strongest terms this assassination and urgently calls for the release of the hostages."

The group said it was "extremely concerned and is fully mobilised to ensure that the remaining hostages can be quickly and safely reunited with their families."

The six Nigerian aid workers ⁠— one woman and five men ⁠— were seized by militants during an ambush on their convoy close to the border with Niger on July 18.