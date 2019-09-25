It’s a particularly dark evening, with leaden skies made even darker by the 15-hour blackout that has engulfed the entire of Kabul after the Taliban destroyed several pylons in the country’s northern provinces, cutting electricity to the Afghan capital. But at a small makeshift shelter in the heart of the city, a group of dedicated activists continue their work undeterred by the darkness; bathing the newly arrived heavily pregnant dogs using just the lights of their mobile phones. Many of their furry guests — about 15 cats and a few dogs — are survivors of the most recent Taliban attack in Kabul.

On September 3, a massive truck bomb targeted the Green Village, a heavily fortified compound occupied mostly by foreign nationals working in Afghanistan, killing 16 people, including eight foreigners, and leaving 120 others injured, most of them Afghans who often get caught in the crossfire of this war. But amidst all the violence and chaos in a steadily worsening situation in Afghanistan, which has caused increasing loss of civilian lives, the animal casualties often get ignored. Less than a handful of organisations that work in the country focus on animal rescue, protection and care.

“You don't hear about it much. For obvious reasons, animals are not the focus of news about insurgent activity and the all too regular violence here in Kabul,” Charlotte Maxwell-Jones, a 37-year-old archeologist- turned-animal-activist told TRT World. It was this scarcity of animal care that motivated Maxwell-Jones to start Kabul Small Animal Rescue, an NGO working on animal protection in Afghanistan.

“I think Nowzad [a Kabul-based British charity that also works on animal care] has cared for some dogs that have had shrapnel injuries after bombings. Donkeys and herd animals have been used by Armed Opposition Groups to carry bombs, but I haven't heard of that happening in a while,” she added.

While not frequently reported, small animals often get injured and killed in attacks. Even the Kabul Zoo, located in the western part of the city, has reported injuries to its wildlife residents during two incidences of suicide bombings that occurred close by.

Maxwell-Jones and her team of 10 employees, including a veterinarian doctor and a nurse, are devoted to rescuing animals affected by the war. “I’ve frequently visited friends in Green Village and I’m familiar with their cats and some of the people who take care of them," Maxwell-Jones said. "I started trying to get in touch with people about the animals the day after the attack, because I knew from messaging friends throughout that night that it was pretty serious and that the damage was extensive.”

Indeed, there wasn’t much left to see in the area surrounding the epicentre of the massive explosion, with buildings and the homes of locals who lived close by destroyed by the impact. Eventually, Julia Broska, a development worker who lived in Green Village, reached out to Maxwell-Jones with similar concerns over small animals that may have been injured or abandoned during the attack as residents fled for their lives.

“A few days later, the management gave me permission to come in. Initially I just went in to put food and water stations throughout the compound and to assess how many cats were there. But I ended up catching two on the first day, and have pretty consistently brought in two every day since,” Maxwell-Jones said.