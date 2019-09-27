On Tuesday afternoon, it was business as usual at the Le Sultan hotel in the laid-back resort town of Hammamet, south of Tunis. A few guests crossed the hotel hall, others stopped by and chatted in a rather tranquil setting.

That is except for a group of Belgian tourists gathering beside the reception. Talking quietly among themselves, some of them looked worried, some were unsure while others were seeking information. They didn't seem to know whether they would be able to fly home at the end of their stay following news of the failure of Thomas Cook, one of the world's oldest tour operators.

They knew they were affected by the travel chaos soon after the UK business announced it had gone bust on Monday with immediate effect causing flights to be cancelled. Le Sultan, where they are lodged, is one of Thomas Cook’s own brand SENTIDO resorts in Hammamet.

One woman, Simone, in the small crowd of Belgians stopped the hotel manager asking him to tell them whatever he might know of any possible disruption to their travel plans.

“We can’t carry on enjoying our holidays,” she complained. “We want to know if we’ll be able to return home as normal.”

While acknowledging the unpleasant inconvenience, the director said that they did not hold specific information about what may be the plans for Belgian Thomas Cook customers in Tunisia in the coming days.

Dozens of their compatriots were stranded after Brussels Airlines called off its scheduled flights on Tuesday. The next day, the airline brought back those 350 passengers from the Tunisian cities of Enfidha and Djerba.

Martine was among the Belgians who were due to leave that day. She and her daughter had a note slipped under their door the night before informing them that their flight had been cancelled. They booked their own flight home after finding availability for the day after.

“It’s not a big issue, we sorted it ourselves,” she commented, weighing up their one-day travel disruption against the knock-on effect on the country’s tourism sector. “It’s a disaster for hotels and hotel staff here.”

Mehdi Allani, CEO of Le Sultan, estimated unpaid bills at his own hotel as a result of Thomas Cook’s demise at just below one million euros, which date back to the July-September period that is the tourist high season.

“The summer months are crucial in helping our hotels to survive the rest of the year,” he pointed out. “In this period, we’ve spent massively for these customers by providing accommodation, food and other regular services without seeing a single payment”.

Despite the British travel company’s declared bankruptcy, the CEO stressed, the hotel decided to continue to offer the same service provision to its guests – who are not liable for the firm’s collapse- even though “their holiday stays will never be paid for”.

The Tunisian Tourism Minister Rene Trabelsi held an emergency meeting with the British ambassador in Tunisia and hotel owners on Tuesday. The UK government pledged to create a fund to regulate the tour operator's debts with Tunisian hotels. UK authorities will ensure the return of all British tourists once their stay is over. For Thomas Cook customers who have booked as part of a package, the cost of their accommodation will be covered by the government through an insurance scheme (Atol). Coverage will however only apply to the period starting from September 23, the date of the announced closure of the British company.

Some 4,500 British tourists out of 10,000 customers residing in Tunisia have been concerned by the bankruptcy.

Since Monday, Britain’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has repatriated around 1,200 tourists. The remainder will return after their holidays.

Overall, Thomas Cook owes to about 40 Tunisian hotels at least 60 million euros for stays in July and August, based on early estimates by the Tunisian Federation of Hotels (FTH).