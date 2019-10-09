Turkey has launched ‘Operation Peace Spring’ (Baris Pinari) in northern Syria on Wednesday. The decision comes at the heels of US President Donald Trump’s announcement on the withdrawal of US troops from northern Syria.

Turkey says the operation aims to clear the region of YPG/PKK terrorists.

Here’s what some Twitter users had to say about the operation.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tweeted on October 5 using the hashtag: ‘Time to hit the road again’. He wrote “We did our preparations, we completed our operation plans, we gave the necessary orders. Maybe today, maybe tomorrow, it will be time to pave the way for peace springs.

The Turkish military has also tweeted that it had completed preparations for Operation Peace Spring before it started on Tuesday.

The user ‘medya adami’ wrote that: “[Turkish soldiers] are not in Syria for petrol but to put a smile on [Syrian] children’s faces, to build their future.”

A parody/anonymous account by the name Hrant Enveryan defined the primary purpose and aim of Operation Peace Spring as: securing Turkey’s border, to secure Turkish citizens’ lives, to prevent a terror corridor from going all the way to the Mediterranean, and to safely repatriate millions of suffering Syrians to their homeland.

He has also noted that the PKK/YPG-PYD “is not a Kurdish movement but on the contrary a terrorist organisation that also murders Kurds.”