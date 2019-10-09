TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
How Turkey’s Syria offensive is being received by opposition parties
Opposition CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu and his partner, the IYI Party leader Meral Aksener, expressed support to extend the military’s mandate in northeastern Syria.
How Turkey’s Syria offensive is being received by opposition parties
Both CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu and IYI Party leader Meral Aksener supported to extend Turkey’s military mandate in northern Syria, giving their support to the country’s current cross border operation. / AA Archive
October 9, 2019

Most of Turkey’s opposition parties have expressed their support for Turkey’s upcoming military operation deep in northern Syria as they voted to extend the army’s mandate to stay inside Syrian territory on Tuesday. 

While both Aksener and Kilicdaroglu are fierce critics of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, they are supportive of the military operation. Like Erdogan, they are also concerned about the YPG presence in northern Syria. 

The YPG is the Syrian wing of the PKK, which is recognised as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and the EU. The PKK has led a three-decades-long terror campaign against the Turkish state, costing tens of thousands of lives across the country. 

Opposing the PKK and its affiliates in Syria, Iraq and Iran is a national concern for almost all of Turkey’s political parties except the HDP, which has been accused by Turkish officials of being linked with PKK leadership in the Qandil mountains in northern Iraq. 

As a result, Turkey’s political parties have historically supported operations against the PKK and its affiliates across the Middle East no matter who governs the country. 

Recommended

But the two parties, the CHP and the IYI Party, which have formed the country’s Nation Alliance to challenge the AK Party’s alliance with the MHP, called the People’s Alliance, differ on the prospects of the operation. 

After announcing his support to the long-planned operation, CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu came out with a long list of complaints about Turkey’s Syria engagement while Kilicdaroglu’s nationalist partner, Meral Aksener, the IYI Party leader, promised full-fledged support to the country’s third cross-border operation. 

“I am calling Erdogan to go inside east of the Euphrates (River) to break up terror corridor there,” Aksener said, during her party’s weekly group parliamentary meeting on Tuesday. 

“Both us and our nation expects them to do this,” Aksener continued.

“We are on the side of our soldiers, Mehmetcik [the common name used by the Turks to describe ordinary soldiers] and our state,” Aksener concluded. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza