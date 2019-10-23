On the eve of the Russia-Africa summit in Sochi this week, Rwandan officials approved a deal with Russia to advance the use of nuclear energy.

The deal was first signed last December in Moscow, which was the roadmap for the Inter-Governmental Agreement on the use of nuclear energy.

Finally, the Russian state-owned Rosatom Global nuclear company reached an agreement in May to set up the nuclear plant by 2024.

Based on the agreement, a Centre for Nuclear Science and Technology and a nuclear power plant in Rwanda will be built in Kigali by Russian scientists. This will facilitate experiments and scientific research.

The agreement underpins the legal cornerstone for extensive collaboration between Rwanda and Russia in terms of the construction projects.

It outlines a legal basis for interaction between Rwanda and Russia in a number of fields including the regulation of nuclear safety, the development of nuclear infrastructure in line with international requirements, training and development of specialists for the nuclear industry, supervision of the accounting and control of nuclear and radiation materials and radioactive waste.

Russia's footprint on the continent of Africa goes back to the Soviet era when it held an outsize influence before its power faded economically and politically during the Cold War.

Currently, Russia conducts more trade with Asia and Europe than Africa. During this same period India, China and the US have been the big players in Sub-Saharan Africa and even the EU, Japan and the US have invested more when compared with Russia.

Russian renews its interest

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that it’s Russia’s priority to strengthen relations with African countries.

During an interview with TASS Russian State News Agency he said: “This is not accidental, as Africa increasingly becomes a continent of opportunities. It possesses vast resources and potential economic attractiveness.”