As the 120-hour period that Turkey agreed with the US to ‘pause’ its operation in northern Syria is set to expire on Tuesday evening at 10pm local time (7pm GMT) today, reports suggest that YPG/PKK terrorists have been trying to prevent civilians from crossing the border into Iraq.

The pause period agreed on October 17, allowed the withdrawal of the YPG, the Syrian branch of the PKK, a group that both Turkey and the US lists as a terrorist organisation. Using the route opened by Turkish troops, YPG militants left Ras al Ayn for the Qamishli district of Hasakah city.

Qamishli was captured by the YPG in 2012 when Assad surrendered the area with almost no resistance. However, Syrian regime forces never completely withdrew as it largely kept control of the city with pro-regime forces holding the airport and a part of its centre.

After the US decided to abandon the YPG and withdraw its forces from Syria, the terror group struck a deal with the Syrian regime last week. While previous reports, before the regime-YPG deal, said it was the regime that was preventing civilians from crossing the border to Iraq, now reports suggest that it is YPG trying to keep the civilians in the area.

Syrians on the Iraqi side have said the passage was being made difficult by the YPG, according to a recent report from Reuters.

“I have no idea where we will go. Our future is gone,” said 24-year old Zainab Rassul, sitting alongside her mother in the dust of an unpaved road next to the border crossing frequented by trucks.

“I’m in my final year of studies of Arabic language but I don’t think I will be able to complete my studies,” she told Reuters, almost crying.

A previous report from Reuters on October 16 said the civilians were now trying to flee via human smugglers.

Many of those Syrians who managed to flee from the YPG-controlled areas are now housed at Bardash refugee camp in Iraq, originally set up in 2014 for Iraqis fleeing Daesh.