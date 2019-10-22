Since the start of the Venezuelan socioeconomic and political crisis in 2010, around 4.5 million Venezuelans have left the Latin America nation.

Today in Venezuela there is an ever-growing vacuum of doctors and medical professionals as practitioners flee abroad.

“The deterioration [of the Venezuelan healthcare system] was gradual, bit by bit due to shortages in resources,” says Giovanni Meza an academic and President of Uvenar, a Venezuelan union in Argentina.

“Some doctors began to leave because they weren’t receiving wages. Private clinics were in the same situation,” he says.

In Venezuela salaries range from $2-4 per month for doctors.

More than 22,000 medics have left the country according to the Academy of Medicine in Venezuela.

Many are now choosing Argentina to practice medicine.

Juan Carlos Avendano-Noguera is a 30-year-old Venezuelan doctor. In May 2017, he visited his Argentine girlfriend whilst midway through his post-grad studies in medicine. When Juan returned home, the situation had deteriorated.

It was affecting his wellbeing, as mass protests called ‘guarimbas’ engulfed his hometown of Merida, in western Venezuela. It made it dangerous to leave home, due to the threat of being robbed or being in the wrong place at the wrong time - as streets were blockaded by protestors.

Public hospitals experienced shortages in medical supplies and this wrested with Juan’s conscience.

“It was hard for a young person who is developing, as a doctor. We were coming up against bad medical practices, because of the lack of resources,” he says.

‘Daily neglect’

Juan experienced malfunctioning air conditioning. Medical laboratories testing patient samples like blood or saliva lacked the resources to work. There were constant problems with machinery like X-rays, MRI scanners and a scarcity of basic medicines which are usually taken for granted in most hospitals.

“We had to make use of what little we had. We were incurring bad practices and ultimately it was our responsibility,” he says.

The daily neglect of working in an under-resourced hospital forced him to speak out about the conditions.

“We couldn’t keep quiet against a lack of resources in the face of the humanitarian crisis, which was happening in the country. We raised the situation with the authorities,” he explains.

The decision did not go down well. As a result, a governmental task force known as ‘colectivos’ - which operate to clamp down on dissidents even within the hospitals - began to harass him, after he and other doctors decried the workings conditions.

Juan says the harassment got worse after verbal threats. They came looking for him, roughing him up at the hospital until he would hide away. Despite being half-way through his post-grad degree, he knew he had to leave Venezuela and to return to the security of Argentina with his partner.

“Once they detect someone who is against the government or reporting the sanitary crisis - then the persecution begins. I also experienced this,” says Yang Alvarez, a 30-year-old general practitioner from the northern area of Falcon in Venezuela.

“The harassment begins both inside and outside the hospital. Threats begin - they tell you, you can’t say this or that.”

This was also the deciding factor for his move to Argentina with his partner.

“It gets to a point where you say I’m leaving or I’m going to end up in jail or dead as the government doesn’t allow any form of dissidence in Venezuela. You can’t raise your voice or say that there’s no resources or that you’re experiencing this kind of situation. They’ll label you a ‘traitor’, an enemy of the revolution. You end up becoming a victim of persecution.”

Gang violence

Another issue affecting doctors is the threat of gang-related incidents where other gangs come to finish off the job according to Meza.

Indira Acosta, 44, had worked in public healthcare for over 15 years when the working conditions began really affecting her.

“As a gynecologist I worked in a delivery room and I would arrive in the morning at 7am to do my rounds - there were no beds. There would be 50-60 people waiting outside to be seen by a doctor. I knew more or less by 3pm that I could have a bed to put some of them on. At that moment I resigned from my job,” she says.

“I knew I couldn’t offer my services to the public, because it is not down to me to decide who is more of an emergency, because all of them had to be treated.”

Without resources to work, Indira says the ‘colectivos’ often tell patients that doctors don’t want to treat them.

“Many colleagues were assaulted, saying you [the doctor] don’t want to treat my family and it wasn’t like that, rather we don’t have the means to do it. We didn’t have the supplies to treat those people,” she explains.

Indira is one of the doctors that had her life, her children, her home and car back in Barquisimeto, central Venezuela. She said she would never leave. But as the situation worsened, she moved to Argentina in February 2019.

After Yang arrived in Buenos Aires, he learnt that other Venezuelans doctors were arriving. What initially started as a solidarity group for Venezuelan medics starting off life in a new country on WhatsApp, later transformed into a lawfully constituted civil association of Venezuelan doctors in Argentina, called Asomvenar. The first of its kind in Latin America.