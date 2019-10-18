US President Donald Trump’s letter to the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan was widely derided for its stream of consciousness and the unusual tone that discards accepted diplomatic etiquette normally accepted from a national leader.

One thing in the letter stood out in particular. Trump mentioned Mazloum Kobani, a top commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is led by the YPG, the Syrian wing of the PKK terrorist organisation, as a potential negotiating partner for Turkey.

The PKK is recognised as a terrorist organisation by the EU, US and Turkey and is responsible for more than 40,000 deaths during its campaign of violence in Turkey.

“General Mazloum is willing to negotiate with you, and he is willing to make concessions that they would never have made in the past. I am confidentially enclosing a copy of his letter to me, just received,” said Trump.

Erodgan’s reaction, as reported by the BBC, was to throw the letter in the bin.

But who is Mazloum Kobani?

Firstly, ‘Mazloum Kobani’ is a code name that is often used by PKK terrorists. His real name is Ferhad Abdi Sahin. Much of his past it elusive, and his name continues to be a source of dispute and his time in Europe is further clouded in mystery.

Born in Syria, Sahin has experienced several stints in Syrian prisons for his militant work in Assad’s Syria, later moving to Turkey.