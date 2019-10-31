At least eight civilians were killed and 14 others, including two children, were injured on Thursday in a car bomb attack in Syria's northwestern city of Afrin.

An explosive-laden vehicle detonated in a grocery market at Afrin city centre, and the explosion also caused material damage.

Although no specific terrorist group was mentioned, YPG/PKK terror group uses car bombs to attack civilians in Afrin.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of around 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.