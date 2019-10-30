As protests continue and injuries mount in Spain’s restive northeastern region, Catalonia, some are questioning how far the violence could go.

The Spanish far-right warned on October 27 that there could be deaths in Catalonia following two weeks of massive and sometimes violent protests after Spain’s high court sentenced 9 Catalan politicians up to 13 years in prison for their role the region’s secession bid.

Santiago Abascal, leader of the far-right Vox party, said in an interview with Spanish television that “there haven’t been deaths, but they could come”.

Abascal has courted controversy since his party rose to prominence in December 2018, when they won 12 seats in Andalusia’s regional parliament, a southern Spanish region.

Andalusia was controlled by Spains’ main centre-left Socialist party (PSOE) for decades, but Vox was able to enter a coalition with two other right-wing parties to unseat them.

The party has been accused of being Islamophobic, sexist and speaking favourably of Francisco Franco, a fascist dictator who ruled Spain from 1939 until his death in 1975.

Abascal said that police in Catalonia say "that the protesters are going to kill, that they throw acid and attack them with chainsaws", after lamenting that police were not authorised to use rubber bullets against protesters during the initial days of demonstrations.

Violence, or self-defence?

For Catalans, the accusations are absurd. Though clashes between police and protesters resulted in fires and clashes in recent days, they view the violence as self-defense in the face of police actions.

“This isn’t what we want, although the Spanish media might say it’s this way,” a member of the Committees for the Defense of the Republic (CDR) who asked their name to be withheld, said in an interview. “Since the beginning, we’ve been a nonviolent movement.”

Catalonia held a referendum in October 2017 on separating from Spain. The national government, then controlled by the centre-right People’s Party, viewed the vote as illegal.

The CDRs began as community groups that attempted to protect polling stations for the referendum. They’ve since grown into an organising force within the pro-independence movement.

National police were sent to stop the vote, resulting in violence against polling stations that rights groups called “excessive”.

An overwhelming majority of voters cast ballots in favour of independence, though less than 50 percent of Catalonia voted.

That same month, the Catalan parliament voted to secede from Spain following calls for dialogue with Madrid.