Muslim faith schools have topped the British government’s ranking of secondary school performance, taking the top three positions and securing a total of four in the top ten.

Top of the pack was Tauheedul Islam Girls' High School in the northern English town of Blackburn, followed by Eden Boy's school in Birmingham and the Eden Girl's School in neighbouring Coventry.

All three say they are run according to Islamic and British values.

The list collated every year by the government ranks schools across the country on measures including academic attainment and the percentage of students who stay on for further education.

In the UK, compulsory education ends at the age of 16, after which students can either leave to enter the job market or go on to further education.

According to the ‘Progress 8’ framework that the UK government uses to measure performance, schools are judged according to the progress students make in addition to the grades they achieve.