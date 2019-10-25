Desertification, alongside a continual interethnic conflict and terrorism, remain the fundamental threats to peace, security and social stability in Mali. This West African nation of 20 million people lies predominantly in the Sahel region on the southern fringe of the Sahara Desert.

Though the problem affects the whole country, the problem is felt most acutely in the northern regions, an area that covers 827 000 square kilometres or approximately 66 percent of the country. Northern Mali’s main cities include Gao and Timbuktu, which are located along the Niger River.

Small towns with smaller populations include Niafounke, Dire, Gourdam, Bourem and Ansongo. Three hundred kilometres away from Gao, there are two similar towns: Kidal in the northeast and Menaka in the east.

The Kidal region, of which the city of Kidal is the provincial capital, is currently controlled by the Tuareg rebels of the Mouvement National de Liberation de l’Azawad (MNLA), who want to break away from Mali to create an independent state called Azawad.

Northern Mali’s population continues to shrink as people continue to flee armed conflict, desertification and drought, which appear to have paralysed the region’s economy including the once-prosperous tourism sector.

The United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) defines desertification as “land degradation in arid, semi-arid and dry sub-humid areas resulting from various factors including climatic variations and human activities.”

Chatham House Africa consultant Paul Melly acknowledges the link between desertification and land degradation and explains: “Clearly the two are sometimes connected, but not always.

Much depends on the context: in the Sahel, where the Sahara is already close, the degradation of land and loss of soil cover or fertility or vegetation can lead to desertification.”

However, he said there might be other landscapes in other parts of the world where the consequences could be different.

“Clearly if moisture, vegetation cover and fertility are lost, the land cannot support human and animal life to the extent that it may have done before, and that erodes economic opportunity and threatens the viability of communities,” Melly told TRT World.

Water crisis

Apart from generating land degradation that made populations powerless to grow crops to feed their families, especially in northern regions, desertification and drought seem to have created a severe water crisis in these dry areas located in the heart of the rapidly expanding Sahara Desert.

In a region where sheep, goats, donkeys, camels and cows are a man’s best friend and are almost sacred, cattle and livestock remain “a depository for savings, a reserve for contingencies, a self-reproducing asset, a source of current income, and a source of energy,” as Mortimore and Adams put it in 2001.

And these sources of income and energy need plenty of water, food and peace to survive, the same as their masters.

In 2010, the UN General Assembly recognised the human right to safe and clean drinking water and sanitation. But this remains an empty slogan in northern Mali, where water had run dry, the land has become useless, and armed conflict lingers.

As a result, thousands of northern Malians have fled their homes, running away from both armed conflict and harsh climatic conditions. Hoping that the pastures will be greener on the other side, they find nothing but animosity where they land as conflict over land and water resources ensues.

Desperate situations call for desperate measures.

While the UNCCD appears to be working intensively to restore degraded land in and around the Sahel region, aid agencies have also been doing their part to alleviate the double tragedy that continues to strike the people of Mali.

To the rescue

“Our teams in Mali are witnessing firsthand the impact of climate change, shocks and risks on the people we work with and their environment,” Mohamed Cisse, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) spokesperson in Mali told TRT World.

“Communities affected by violence are particularly vulnerable to climate shocks because conflict and violence limit their capacity to cope with changes – and vice versa.”

Climate change in the Sahel is about far more than water scarcity, Cisse said, adding that it affects all aspects of life, from health and nutrition to personal safety and the viability of local economies.

These hardships, therefore, require a holistic approach, he pointed out.

Cisse said as desertification spreads, for example, surface soils absorb less water, making it more likely that when heavy rains fall, the rainwater spills off into quickly formed, fast-running streams rather than soak into aquifers.

“This is one reason that in Mali, underground water is harder and harder to find,” Bamako-based Cisse said.

Despite these challenges, however, the ICRC in 2018 managed to build several water wells in some areas of the north, including in the village of Razelma, located in the arid region of Timbuktu, where returning local populations used to walk long distances to find drinking water, which was not suitable for human consumption.

“Today, Thank God, we have taps nearby our houses and even our livestock quench their thirst alongside us,” one Razelma resident said after the ICRC installed the water wells.