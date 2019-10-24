Chile's president and lawmakers prepared on Thursday to push forward social equality reforms as protesters hit the streets again to call for swift action to improve lives.

Centre-right leader Sebastian Pinera said he would ship a bill to Congress on Thursday that would overturn a recent hike in electricity rates, one of several measures he hopes will turn the violent demonstrations into an "opportunity" for Chile.

He said he would follow it on Friday with a bill to up the minimum pension by 20 percent.

Pinera is not the only one in South America dealing with protesters' demands.

Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno was forced to repeal the elimination of fuel subsidies this month after riots, while Bolivia's Evo Morales faced demonstrations over an election, and Argentina's Mauricio Macri has suffered a backlash over economic turmoil.

In Chile, anger over inequality and cost of living sent tens of thousands into the streets to demand an overhaul in one of the region's traditionally most stable, and wealthy, nations.

In over five days of unrest that appeared to be dying down on Wednesday night, more than 6,000 people have been detained and at least 16 killed.

Pinera, a billionaire businessman, spoke to the nation on Thursday morning in a televised broadcast, saying he had heard "loud and clear" the demands of Chileans.

"I will keep sending projects to Congress to ... breath life into this social agenda," Pinera said.

Ivan Flores, president of the opposition-led chamber of representatives said lawmakers would skip a previously planned recess to fast-track reforms.

Even as Pinera spoke Thursday morning, many protesters had already begun to gather again in the central plazas and downtown streets of Santiago, banging pots and calling for further reforms under the blazing, springtime sun.

Pinera also proposed a new, guaranteed minimum wage and reductions in public transportation costs.

Octavio Solis, 43, an unemployed security guard, said he hoped the government acts quickly.

"We're tired of all this, the protests, the looting. It's a disaster. This isn't the Santiago we once knew," Solis said as he waited in line to receive an unemployment payment.

"We need good salaries and pensions for our elderly."

