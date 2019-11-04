TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
PKK terrorist on most-wanted list killed in Iraq - Turkish security source
Musluh Ike, a senior PKK terrorist code-named Tekoser Zagros, was killed in a joint operation in northern Iraq.
PKK terrorist on most-wanted list killed in Iraq - Turkish security source
Four PKK terrorists were reportedly captured or killed within the scope of Operation Claw-3 in the north of Iraq on October 25, 2019, Turkey's Ministry of Defence said. / AA
November 4, 2019

A terrorist on Turkey's most-wanted list was killed in northern Iraq, a security source said on Monday.

Musluh Ike, a senior PKK terrorist code-named Tekoser Zagros, was killed in a joint operation in the Metina region of northern Iraq by Turkey's National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) and Turkish Armed Forces (TSK), a source said on the condition of anonymity.

Ike, the person who was said to be in charge of the Metina region, joined the PKK in the 90s. He was the instigator of many actions in southeastern Turkey's Semdinli and Cukurca districts in Hakkari, the source added.

Recommended

In PKK's 30-year terror campaign against the Turkish state, more than 40,000 people, including children, have been killed. 

Turkey, the US and the EU recognise the PKK as a terrorist organisation.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry