The leaders of Spain’s Socialist party and the left-wing United We Can party say on Tuesday they have reached a preliminary agreement about forming a coalition government.

Incumbent Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's left-of-centre Socialists captured 120 seats in Sunday's ballot but fell far short of a majority in the 350-seat chamber. United We Can got 35 seats.

In a joint appearance, Sanchez and United We Can leader Pablo Iglesias say under the deal Sanchez would be prime minister and Iglesias his deputy in a future government.

They will also hold talks with other parties to get more support.

Succession resolution

Meanwhile, Catalonia's separatist-dominated parliament drew a fresh rebuke from Spain on Tuesday after approving a text in favour of self-determination, despite it being suspended just minutes earlier by the Constitutional Court.

Although such resolutions by the Catalan Parliament are purely symbolic — the chamber not having the authority to make such decisions — they have been routinely overruled by the Spanish courts.

But the move could have legal consequences for regional parliament speaker Roger Torrent, who has received repeated legal warnings not to allow such initiatives.

Passing the motion was the latest in a string of moves by separatists in this wealthy northeastern region, which has been rocked by protests since mid-October when Spain jailed nine of its leaders over a failed secession bid.

Approved with the support of the three separatist parties in the chamber, the text refers to the desire "to tangibly exercise the right to self-determination and to respect the will of the Catalan people."