There are certain moments in most of our lives when we come across someone who is so magnetic, who radiates so much light and energy that they leave an indelible impression that lasts a lifetime.

For me, one of those people was British journalist, Tazeen Ahmad. I first met her many years ago when I briefly worked for the BBC. Although we were in the same age bracket, I had taken a junior position, having entered journalism relatively late.

I spent most of my time beavering away diligently in a quiet corner while Tazeen, who was a news anchor, was quite literally commanding attention and turning heads with every step she took.

She had that rare combination of a Herculean presence, along with a warm and friendly disposition and, naturally, I was utterly in awe of her and secretly hoped one day I would somehow acquire at least a fraction of the confidence and worldliness she clearly possessed.

I didn’t stay long at the BBC, but I continued to follow her work for years to come. It was impossible not too; everything she produced seemed to make it into the spotlight because it was so engaging and ground-breaking, be it a documentary, a television news report or a print article.

Tazeen, who was of Pakistani descent but moved to the UK at an early age, enjoyed a prolific career spanning more than twenty years. At various times she was a BBC news anchor, an NBC foreign correspondent and an investigative reporter for Channel 4’s current affairs show, Dispatches.

She progressed swiftly and decisively in her career and produced some of the finest and most varied journalism of our times.

She also wrote a book, ‘The Checkout Girl’, about her undercover investigation chronicling the lives of British supermarket workers. As if all this was not enough, she also was a passionate champion of women’s rights, was closely involved in charities focused on combating domestic abuse and founded an emotional intelligence consultancy named EQ Matters.

Tazeen was one of the first South Asian Muslim women to progress steadily up the slippery ladder of broadcast journalism to reach its upper echelons - and that’s why she was such an inspiration to me and many others from similar backgrounds, as we endlessly tried to reconcile our ambitions with a playing field that had for as long as we could remember been anything but level.

In an industry with so few role models for women of colour, it was often very easy to allow ourselves to become engulfed in a cloud of despondency. But Tazeen, though her courage and determination, showed us that it really was possible to overcome the obstacles we would invariably face.