After World War II, Germany was defeated and Allied forces entered the country. As divisions between the allies became unrepairable, the country was divided amongst the US, the UK, France and Soviet Union. Even though Berlin, the capital, was in the Soviet zone, it too was also divided into four sectors.

Soviet leader Joseph Stalin expected the other three countries to withdraw from Germany within a few years and planned to establish a communist Germany afterwards but that did not fully happen and Moscow had to settle for just the East.

On October 7, 1949 The German Democratic Republic (East Germany) was established and the two Germanies began to evolve in different ways. West Germany became a capitalist ‘miracle’ which attracted many East Germans who sought better life conditions.

The Berlin Wall wouldn’t be built until 1961. After an estimated 3.7 to 4 million Easterners escaped to the West, the border was closed and a wall was erected that would tear the country apart for 28 years.