WORLD
2 MIN READ
Japan seizes record 400kg of cocaine at Kobe port
The latest seizure, with an estimated value of $73 million, more than doubles the previous record set in a 177kg haul at another port.
Japan seizes record 400kg of cocaine at Kobe port
Image for illustrative purpose. An anti-narcotics policeman examines a pack of confiscated cocaine. / Reuters
November 8, 2019

Japanese authorities have seized a record-breaking 400 kilograms of cocaine worth an estimated $73 million in a bust at a port in the city of Kobe, a customs spokesman said on Friday.

The discovery in the western city was made last month but came to light on Friday, with officials saying they could not provide additional details because the investigation was ongoing.

"This is record-breaking, in terms of volume" for a cocaine bust, the spokesman told AFP.

It far exceeds the previous record set just months earlier in August, when authorities seized 177 kilograms of cocaine at another port, in central Japan's Aichi prefecture.

It was unclear yet where the cocaine came from, and Kyodo News agency, citing unnamed investigative sources, said the drugs may have been sent to Kobe by mistake.

Recommended

Japan has strict drug laws and users face severe public opprobrium if caught.

Drug use and possession by even moderately famous people, including television actors and little-known athletes, can make national headlines for days.

Experts warn however that casual drug use among young people is becoming a growing problem.

Drug sales are a major fin ancial pillar for Japanese organised crimes, including the infamous yakuza.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France