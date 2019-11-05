Turkish and Russian troops have started their second joint ground patrols east of the Euphrates River, Turkey’s National Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The second joint land patrol began with the participation of Turkish and Russian military elements and UAVs in the Ayn al Arab region to the east of the Euphrates,” the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish Armed Forces launched Operation Peace Spring in northeast Syria on October 9.

The patrols fall within the framework of the agreement reached, after the launch of the operation, between the Russian and Turkish presidents in Sochi on October 22, 2019, the ministry tweeted.

Turkish and Russian troops will carry out patrols east of Ayn al Arab and west of Tal Abyad districts.

On November 1, Turkey and Russia military personnel completed the first joint ground patrol, which lasted for four hours.

The patrol took place in northern Syria, 40 kilometres east of Ras al Ayn and 30 km west of Qamishli city.

After the patrol, Turkish military personnel returned to Turkey-Syria borderline.