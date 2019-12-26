Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro took office on the first day of the year.

Known as the 'Latin American Trump', Bolsonaro wants to take Brazil out of the Paris Agreement on climate change, angering environmentalists.

Macedonia's long running dispute with Greece came to an end as it agreed to change its name to the Republic of North Macedonia.

Athens had long argued that its small, landlocked neighbour's name implied claims on the northern Greek province of Macedonia, and on ancient Greek cultural heritage.

The resolution helped secure its entry into NATO.

An Indian pilot was captured by Pakistani forces after his jet was shot down in Pakistan's airspace.

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was swiftly returned to India, helping calm tensions.

An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max crashed shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa on March 10 en route to Nairobi, killing all 157 people on board.

The crash, which followed a similar tragedy in Indonesia, led to the grounding of the plane pending safety reviews by US authorities.

Boeing fired its CEO eight months after the crash.

A white supremacist terrorist killed 51 people at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand during Friday Prayer on March 15.

The Christchurch massacre was one of the deadliest far-right terrorist attacks in modern history.

Protests against a controversial law allowing extradition of suspects to mainland China brought hundreds of thousands out on to the streets of Hong Kong in March.

The demonstrations, which have since turned violent, continue to this day.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was arrested by British police on April 11 after they were invited into the Ecuadorian embassy where he has been holed up since 2012.

One of the most iconic churches in France, Notre Dame de Paris (Our Lady of Paris), burned for eight straight hours before a team of 400 French firefighters were able to tame the blaze.

A series of blasts in Sri Lanka's commercial capital Colombo killed more than 300 people on Easter Sunday. The coordinated blasts targeted three churches and three luxury hotels.

Former Sudanese President Omar al Bashir was ousted by the army on April 11, brought down by a military coup after months of anti-government protests against his iron-fisted rule.

Former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who had been in power for 20 years, resigned on April 2 amid massive street protests.

On May 10, the US President Donald Trump increased tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25 percent from 10 percent after China pulled back from a proposed deal that US officials said was nearly completed.

Egypt's first democratically elected president Mohamed Morsi, 67, collapsed during a court session and died.

Morsi was overthrown by Egypt's current autocratic president, General Abdel Fattah el Sisi, in a military coup in 2013.