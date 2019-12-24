Researchers in southwestern Turkey discovered fossils belonging to eight different animal species, including mammoths, giraffes and rhinoceroses.

The discovery came during the survey research of a group of scientists from Turkey and a Paris museum, in Denizli, Aegean Turkey.

The scientists estimated the animals have lived at least 1.2 million years ago, which may even go back to 9 million years ago.

They said the fossils belonged to three different cavicornias and a giraffe from Miocene period, namely 7-9 million years ago, as well as mammoth, rhinoceros, horse and deer fossils from the Pleistocene period of 1.2 million years ago.