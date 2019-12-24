TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Scientists unearth 9M-year-old fossils in southwestern Turkey
They said the fossils belonged to three different cavicornias and a giraffe from Miocene period, as well as mammoth, rhinoceros, horse and deer fossils from the Pleistocene period of 1.2 million years ago.
Scientists unearth 9M-year-old fossils in southwestern Turkey
The discovery came during the survey research of a group of scientists from Turkey and a Paris museum, in Denizli, Turkey. / AA
December 24, 2019

Researchers in southwestern Turkey discovered fossils belonging to eight different animal species, including mammoths, giraffes and rhinoceroses.

The discovery came during the survey research of a group of scientists from Turkey and a Paris museum, in Denizli, Aegean Turkey.

The scientists estimated the animals have lived at least 1.2 million years ago, which may even go back to 9 million years ago.

They said the fossils belonged to three different cavicornias and a giraffe from Miocene period, namely 7-9 million years ago, as well as mammoth, rhinoceros, horse and deer fossils from the Pleistocene period of 1.2 million years ago.

Recommended

Ahmet Ihsan Aytek, an anthropology professor at Pamukkale University in Denizli, said that the discovery of fossils of animals such as mammoth and rhino proves that Anatolia was once very rich in animal species.

Aytek also added that there is not such a well-preserved fossil of mammoth chin even in Europe, describing it “a significant discovery.”

It is of particular importance that the animals lived at the same time with the ancient people in Anatolia, he stressed.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising