In late November, China’s envoy to the UN, Zhang Jun, urged the international community to offer “a tailored assistance” to Yemen, saying Beijing was ready to work for its post-war reconstruction.

While participating in the UN Security Council meeting, Jun said China intended to boost the confidence of Yemenis and called on all conflicting parties to “seize the opportunity” to end war and find a political solution.

Many experts argue that Beijing's ambitious Belt and Road Initiate (BRI) will gain advantage if Yemen achieves stability.

"Much of China’s trade with Europe passes through the Gulf of Aden and Red Sea, while Chinese imports of Middle Eastern and African oil transit through Bab el Mandeb and the Strait of Hormuz," I-wei Jennifer Chang, Research Fellow at the Global Taiwan Institute in Washington, DC told TRT World.

Chang said although Yemen is "not of direct importance to China’s overall foreign policy goals", the country still occupies a geostrategic position straddling the international shipping lanes.

"The Chinese would like to see peace and stability restored in Yemen so that Chinese companies could resume pre-2011 investments and trade and potentially play major roles in Yemen’s post-war reconstruction. The Chinese would also like Yemen to be stable in order to make Yemen play a more economically active role in Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative," Chang added.

China has historically had good relations with Yemen. In 1956, both countries created formal diplomatic relations which makes Yemen the first Arabian Peninsula country to recognise the People’s Republic of China (PRC) as the legitimate representative of the country.

China was one of the first countries carrying out investment and development projects in Yemen before the unification. Beijing undertook a 266-kilometre road construction project between Sanaa and Hodeidah in the 1950s.

In 2012, the China National Corporation for Overseas Economic Cooperation (CCOEC) signed a deal to build three natural gas-fired power plants in the country.

The two countries agreed in 2013 to expand two container ports in the southern cities of Aden and Mokha at a total cost of $508 million.

China has also played an active role in oil production of Yemen. Despite the Arabian Peninsula country having fewer petroleum resources than its neighbours, Chinese state-owned oil company Sinopec Corp operated in Yemen’s exploration and production sector, producing 20,000 barrels per day which was eight percent of Yemen’s total production. But as civil war gripped Yemen, Sinopec Corp left the country.