Last week, US President Donald Trump made his very first visit to Afghanistan. In the middle of the night, he reached Bagram Air Base to join his troops for Thanksgiving.

While Kabul was sleeping, the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani headed to Bagram to meet Trump too, finally. Since Trump took over the White House, he has not been keen on meeting Ghani. However, there's a first time for everything. But in this case, it appeared to be bad timing for Ghani himself.

The Afghan President was standing between Trump and his soldiers in his very own country. He held a short speech that was not just fawning but in fact a total submission to the United States and its ongoing 'War on Terror'. At the same time, Trump didn't seem at all interested in what Ghani's had to say and sent him to the back amidst the soldiers.

Trump made it clear that he wanted to restart peace talks with the Taliban – words that should be considered a slap in the face of the Kabul government.

Lest one forget, the talks between the Americans and the Taliban in Qatar, excluded the Afghan government, undermining them in the process. Ghani's officials regularly expressed their outrage on this issue and appeared satisfied after Trump cancelled talks in September via Twitter.

During the visit, the hierarchy was obvious. Trump did not visit Ghani in the presidential palace. Instead, it was Ghani visiting Trump at an American airbase, notably one that has become infamous for the abuse, murder and torture of detainees since the beginning of the US invasion in late 2001.

Last but not least, Ghani was alone. No ministers, advisers or Afghan security forces were in attendance.

Indeed, Afghan history will not forget this.

By visiting Trump in Bagram, Ghani strengthened the narrative that he is nothing more than an “American puppet” - a narrative not only spread by the Taliban but also by many other critics of the American war in Afghanistan.