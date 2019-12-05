Over the past few years as Libya grappled with conflict, chaos and fragmentation, renegade warlord Khalifa Haftar, who controls the port city of Benghazi, has cultivated strong military ties with Israel to boost his armed campaign against the UN-recognised government of Fayez al Sarraj.

Haftar has convinced Israel and other regional players, such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, that his foriegn policy goals compliment theirs. In return, Haftar has received arms and intelligence support that allows him to destabilise the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), which was established in 2016 with an aim to reduce violence and establish some order in the country.

Although Haftar most recently struck a cautious note regarding his ties with Israel, the former military general has attracted a lot of media attention for having backdoor meetings both with the Israeli government and its intelligence agency Mossad.

In one of the meetings, reportedly mediated by the UAE in the summer of 2018, Israel agreed to supply weapons to Haftar-led Libyan National Army (LNA). The cache included sniper rifles and night vision equipment, according to media reports.

Many say his support from Israel is based on the notion that he's fighting so-called Islamic extremism and Daesh, but US-based journalist Richard Silverstein's investigation reveals Haftar's politics is driven more by vengeance and less by establishing peace in Libya. Silverstein quotes a source from the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), saying: "A friend of our friend - and an enemy of our enemy - is our friend, and Haftar is a friend of Egypt, Jordan and UAE. He also fights Daesh."