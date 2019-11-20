It was in the middle of the night in December 2018 when members of the so-called Khost Protection Force (KPF) raided a home in the eastern Afghan province of Paktia and killed six people.

Among the victims were Naim Faruqi, a tribal elder and member of the local peace council, as well as his nephew, a young student. Both of them were executed by the paramilitary unit— by headshots – and this was not the first time something like this happened.

The KPF is an Afghan militia trained, equipped and funded by the CIA created in the early days of the so-called War on Terror in Afghanistan, and it regularly carries out manhunts. In many cases, the militia does not kill terrorists but rather civilians, which is particularly felt among the people of Afghanistan's southeastern provinces of Paktia, Paktika and Khost.

The KPF is one of many CIA-backed units in Afghanistan, as a recently published Human Rights Watch report points out. In total, the report focuses on 14 different cases that took place during the last two years all over the country.

Often, the scenario is very much the same. The units raid houses in the middle of the night, sometimes assisted by US soldiers, and indiscriminately kill people. Following this, they try to erase their tracks or intimidate surviving family members.

Since Donald Trump took over the White House, CIA operations in the country increased dramatically. Additionally, the question as to what happens to these militias after a potential negotiated settlement in Afghanistan remains a mystery.

Journalists and human rights observers who have followed the issue for years are aware that these CIA-backed units mostly do not kill insurgents, but could in fact be creating new ones.

The KPF as well as the infamous 01 and 02 units, who are mainly active in the Nangarhar region and elsewhere, have built their very own terror regimes, and they know that they could get away with most, maybe even all, crimes they commit.

"We are powerless against these people. Even the Afghan president can't do anything. These militias are solely under the control of the Americans. They can do what they want," and other statements like these are what I most regularly heard in Khost province when I conducted research there.

"In case after case, these forces have simply shot people in their custody and consigned entire communities to the terror of abusive night raids and indiscriminate airstrikes," said Patricia Gossman, Associate Asia Director and the report's author, after speaking to three dozen witnesses of such operations.