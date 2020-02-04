As US President Donald Trump unveiled his ‘Deal of the Century’, a pointless attempt to resolve the vexed Israel-Palestine conflict, many Middle East experts cold-shouldered the plan saying it is bereft of impartiality and lacked a feasible option for the Palestinan people.

TRT World spoke to Yousef Alhelou, a Palestinian journalist and political analyst based in London, who focuses on media and colonialism.

TRT WORLD: Trump announced his new Middle East plan in the presence of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. What consequences do you think this controversial plan will have on the political status of the Palestinian territories?

YOUSEF ALHELOU: Well the US Middle East peace plan dubbed as Deal of the Century is totally rejected by every single Palestinian (that is about 13 to 14 million Palestinians, seven million inside the occupied Palestinians and seven million in exile and in the Diaspora). Hundreds took to the streets across Gaza and the West Bank to show their anger and rejection to the US plan, with Palestinian political factions convening to discuss their reaction measures.

The deal is a receipt for more wars, bloodshed and complications, not peace. The Israeli bullying and American dictation has to stop. The deal and the previous decisions related to Palestine taken by Trump are in violation of the international legal system. Israel and the US have to acknowledge the rights of Palestinians within historic Palestine.

While Netanyahu was present in Washington at the announcement of the plan, not a single Palestinian representative was on the ground. How much or how little was the Palestinian side involved in drawing up the peace plan?

YA: The Palestinian side was not consulted on the details of the agreement that had been promised for three years. Let us not forget that Washington imposed sanctions on the Palestinian Authority because it rejected Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as the eternal and undivided capital of Israel.

Can you list the specific reasons why the Palestinian side rejects US initiatives in the conflict with Israel?

YA: They are rejected simply because they are in Israel's favour and do not offer a just solution for the Palestinians who have been suffering since 1948 and who are seeking self-determination in a recognised state. They do not offer a solution for the millions of Palestinian refugees who are scattered around the world, waiting to return to their homes in historic Palestine. The US does not recognise East Jerusalem as the capital of the Palestinian state. The map, which was published and tweeted by Trump himself, is a provocation to the Palestinians, because this map points to a micro-mini state in the form of small islands that are more or less interconnected. These islands are to be connected by 15 bridges and tunnels. This is simply another form of occupation.

Furthermore, it does not indicate that the Israeli military occupation is to end or that the Palestinian State is to be recognised. Nor does it mean that there is any apology for the suffering caused over the last seven decades. The plan includes a four-year transitional period after which the Palestinians will be given their own mini-state. However, it does not have any sovereignty or influence.