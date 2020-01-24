Greece, Greek Cypriot Administration and Israel have begun to contest a new energy exploitation venture: the 1,300-mile “EastMed pipeline,” creating more friction in the region instead of seeking a mutual resolution to the dispute for the sake of all regional states.

After the regional concord took place between Libya and Turkey, the trio of Greece, Israel and Greek Cypriot Administration have sped up the launch of this previously planned project, which dates back to 2015.

The parties signed a deal to build an undersea pipeline to transfer natural gas from offshore fields in the Eastern Mediterranean to southeastern Europe and beyond by excluding Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

As a result, the Eastern Mediterranean is facing a deepening internationalised conflict, and this partnership is based on an unfeasible geopolitical unilateralism rather than regional facts. It fuels tension rather than eases them.

Unfortunately, a non-negotiated path has the potential to break all hopes for an inclusive blueprint that includes all interested parties in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Ankara views this agreement as a provocative move to isolate Turkey from the Mediterranean Sea and potentially prevent other stakeholders such as the TRNC and even Libya from taking advantage of the region’s resources.

Hami Aksoy, the spokesperson for the Turkish foreign ministry, stated: ‘‘Closing the doors for cooperation including both Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots is a clear indication that some countries are in pursuit of vicious political aims rather than cooperation.’’

In spite of the statements coming from Ankara, the trio does not seem to have the willingness to engage in any dialogue, either with Turkey or with TRNC. Instead, they are in engaging in greater efforts to sell the project by claiming that it would ease the European energy dependence on Russia — a claim which does not gel well with reality.