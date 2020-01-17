Turkey’s decision to hand over Ottoman records to the Palestinian Authority has become the source of severe consternation among Israeli extremists.

An editorial published in early January by newspaper Israel Hayom expressed anger over Ankara’s handover of the documents to Palestinian officials.

For 400 years between the sixteenth and twentieth centuries, the area of historic Palestine and modern-day Israel were ruled by Ottoman Turkish Sultans, who kept meticulous records including land registries and property ownership documents.

The existence of these documents is important, as the lack of substantive proof of ownership among Palestinians is often used by the Israelis as a pretext to seize land in occupied territories, such as East Jerusalem and the West Bank.

Having the documents in Palestinian hands means there is a definitive legal basis to challenge Israeli appropriation of land and property.

While Israel has paid little heed to the legal rights of Palestinians over its history, the documents, estimated at more than 140,000 records, have great symbolic value.

Israeli propaganda has frequently sought to minimise the presence of indigenous people in the land of historic Palestine prior to the arrival of Jewish migrants from Europe and the Middle East in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries.

Israeli propagandists, as high up as former Prime Minister Golda Meir, have gone on record as stating that there is “no such thing as Palestinians.''