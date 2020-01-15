Regime air strikes on Syria's last major opposition bastion killed at least 15 civilians on Wednesday, striking bustling areas of Idlib city despite a fresh Russian-sponsored truce, witnesses and a war monitor said.

Several other civilians were wounded in the raids that hit a vegetable market and repair shops in Idlib, capital of the rebel-held province of the same name, said the Syrian opposition aircraft observatory.

The group said that Russian and the regime warplanes have targeted Idlib’s Maarat al Numan county and some villages while the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the death toll was expected to rise from 15.

Yahya Abu al-Yaman, a volunteer with first responders the Syrian Civil Defense, said 15 people were killed and 65 were wounded in the strike. Most were in critical condition after warplanes struck a vegetable market and industrial area in Idlib city in the afternoon.

The bombardment charred several vehicles in the industrial zone, leaving torched corpses of motorists trapped inside, an AFP correspondent said.

One man was seen running towards the site of the attack, slapping his forehead with both hands in despair.

Mustafa, who runs a repair shop in the area, was lucky to escape with his life. He had just left the store to pick up some spare parts.