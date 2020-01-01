A prison riot left 16 inmates dead and five wounded in the central Mexican state of Zacatecas on New Year's Eve, local authorities said on Wednesday.

Prisoners fought each other with handguns and knives, which were seized after the fight, the state's Public Security Ministry said.

"On Tuesday afternoon a fight occurred inside the Regional Center for Social Reinsertion, which left a toll of 16 inmates dead, as well as five more wounded," the ministry said in a statement.

Authorities later arrested a prisoner with a firearm. "Three other handguns were found, as well as knives, with which the homicides were allegedly perpetrated," said the statement.

The ministry said a search was conducted to ensure no more weapons remained in the facility.