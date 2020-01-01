WORLD
2 MIN READ
Mexico prison fight leaves 16 inmates dead
Prisoners fought each other with handguns and knives, which were seized after the fight, said the state's Public Security Ministry.
Mexico prison fight leaves 16 inmates dead
Members of the National Guard remain outside the Regional Center for Social Reinsertion after a riot in Zacatecas, Mexico, on December 31, 2019. / AFP
January 1, 2020

A prison riot left 16 inmates dead and five wounded in the central Mexican state of Zacatecas on New Year's Eve, local authorities said on Wednesday.

Prisoners fought each other with handguns and knives, which were seized after the fight, the state's Public Security Ministry said.

"On Tuesday afternoon a fight occurred inside the Regional Center for Social Reinsertion, which left a toll of 16 inmates dead, as well as five more wounded," the ministry said in a statement.

Authorities later arrested a prisoner with a firearm. "Three other handguns were found, as well as knives, with which the homicides were allegedly perpetrated," said the statement.

The ministry said a search was conducted to ensure no more weapons remained in the facility.

Recommended

The prison in the town of Cieneguillas and another in the nearby town of Fresnillo had been searched as recently as last weekend, the authorities acknowledged.

The statement said that as of late Tuesday, "the situation in the penal complex is under control."

The authorities said an investigation of the incident was underway, and the victims were being identified.

Frequent disturbances in M Mexican prisons have been blamed on overcrowding and the presence of organised crime gangs.

A prison riot in October in the central state of Morelos left six dead, including the head of the powerful Jalisco New Generation cartel.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia