An Australian volunteer firefighter died on Monday and two others suffered burns after their truck rolled over when it was hit by extreme winds amid raging bushfires.

The firefighters were working on a fire about 70 km (45 miles) east of Albury in New South Wales, fire authorities tweeted.

A heatwave sweeping the country on Monday fuelled the latest destruction in Australia's devastating summer fire season, which has been turbocharged by a prolonged drought and climate change.

Conditions worsened on Friday with high winds and temperatures soaring across the country –– reaching 47 degrees Celsius (117 Fahrenheit) in Western Australia and topping 40 degrees in every region –– including the usually temperate island of Tasmania.

Victoria on fire

As many as 11 emergency fire warnings were in place in the state of Victoria, including Australia's capital Melbourne, where conditions were expected to become extreme overnight.

Around 100,000 people were urged to flee five Melbourne suburbs on Monday evening as Australia's spiralling bushfire crisis killed a volunteer firefighter battling a separate blaze in the countryside.

Authorities in the country's second-biggest city downgraded an earlier bushfire emergency warning but said residents should steer clear of the blaze, which has burned through 40 hectares (nearly 100 acres) of grassland.

In Bundoora –– just 16 kilometres (10 miles) north of the city centre and home to two major Australian university campuses –– the fire's spread toward houses had been halted for now but it was yet to be brought under control, Victoria Emergency said.

Local media showed images of water bombers flying over neighbourhoods, and families hosing down their homes in the hope of halting the fire's spread.

'Too late to leave'

Authorities warned tourists enjoying Australia's summer holidays in East Gippsland that the fires would cut off the last major road still open.

More than a dozen blazes are raging in East Gippsland countryside, where authorities said "quite a number" of the 30,000 tourists visiting the usually picturesque region had heeded calls to evacuate.

Victoria Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp said residents and holidaymakers still in the area faced being stranded as it was now "too late to leave", with his agency warning it was "not possible" to provide aid to all visitors in the area.

Some of the fires were burning so intensely that hundreds of firefighters were pulled back beyond a front estimated to stretch 1,000 kilometres (600 miles).

It was deemed "unsafe" for them to remain in bushland areas, Gippsland fire incident controller Ben Rankin said, describing the situation as "very intense".