Turkey's armed forces maintain their presence in the province of Idlib, Syria, just across Turkey’s southern border, said the Turkish defence minister early Thursday.

Rebuffing any claim that Turkey has withdrawn from the region of northwest Syria, Hulusi Akar told reporters in the capital, Ankara, that "our elements maintain their presence".

On talks between Turkish and Russian military officials on starting joint patrols in Idlib, under the terms of a ceasefire reached last week, Akar said: "The Russian military delegation arrived and talks continue. We reached a great deal of agreement."

"Our forces have been ordered to act accordingly if the ceasefire is violated and attacks continue. Everyone is ready at any moment … we will pick up where we left off and hurt them [Assad regime forces]," Akar added.