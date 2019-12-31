Mohammad Sharik has been whimpering in pain for the last seven days. All this while his mother Rayeesa has stood by his bedside holding his hand. Every time Sharik lets out a scream in anguish, his mother breaks down into tears. On December 20, the 20-year-old was protesting against India's new citizenship law, a controversial measure that triggered countrywide demonstrations against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The police detained and subjected him to custodial torture.

A resident of Nagina Town in district Bijnor of Uttar Pradesh, Sharik has multiple fractures in his left leg. He was first taken to Nagina Police Station and then moved to Bijnor Police Lines later in the evening.

"We were 20 boys on the bus. When it arrived at Bijnor Police lines they (policemen) brought us down one by one. We could see they had lined up in two rows with batons in hand. They were beating us one at a time. My best friend Saleem hugged me and started crying," Sharik told TRT World.

Sharik said all the men, many of them teenagers, were severely beaten. "I was the last to step out. The first blow hit me just above the ankle and I collapsed on the floor. But the beating continued. I was dragging myself on the floor and they kept hitting me. They wanted me to stand up but I just couldn't. Eventually, one policeman helped me to stand up. When they saw my leg was dangling from the shin. They stopped."

Sharik said the police did not take him to the hospital despite his worsening health. He said he was kept locked up with other detainees until his father arrived at 2:30 am.

"When they put me on the bus, I passed out," he said

He was soon taken to hospital where a metal rod was planted in his injured leg.

His father Shahid Ahamd told TRT World that the police shadowed them until his son was discharged from the hospital. "When the surgery ended at around 5 am, the policemen asked us to go home immediately. I paid Rs 60,000 ($900) for it. That was all the money I had. I still owe the hospital the remaining 4,000 ($57)," he said.

Sharik had never taken part in any protest in his life before. But he says with the introduction of the new citizenship law things have come to a tipping point for Indian Muslims.

“First they demolished Babri Masjid and allowed a Mandir to be built there. Then they scrapped the special status of the only Muslim state in the country. And now they are plotting to throw us out of our own country,” Sharik said.

The road to statelessness

On 11 December, when the Indian parliament ratified new citizenship law and the ruling BJP announced NRC will be the next step, protest first broke out in several Indian universities. The students opposing the law were met with a brutal police crackdown. Hundreds of them were detained and dozens were left injured in New Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

The controversial citizenship law guarantees citizenship for Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Zoroastrian, Buddhist and Jain migrants fleeing religious persecution from Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, while excluding Muslims.

Those opposing the law argue that India has a secular constitution, which allows people from all faiths to seek refuge or citizenship in the country. And by excluding Muslims from it, they argue, the law violates one of the basic tenets of Indian constitution--which is the freedom to practice any religion.

The measure doesn't stop at opening doors to 'persecuted minorities' of neighbouring majority Muslim countries. Critics argue that the law along with another countrywide process called National Register of Citizens (NRC), which records names and personal information of "genuine" Indian citizens, is a dangerous mix, precisely targeting Muslims. While the citizenship law accommodates non-Muslims from outside India, NRC "filters out" those whom the government would disqualify as "illegal immigrants."

The combination of NRC and new citizenship law has spooked Indian Muslims and secular-minded Indians from other faiths since the state government of Assam carried out a similar measure earlier this year, rendering 1.9 million people stateless. Several journalistic investigations revealed that Muslims in Assam were largely affected by the NRC, and many of them were declared foreigners without their knowledge.

Since then the protests have spread to major towns and cities across India which has been met with even harsher police action. Particularly in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh which has become one of the protest hotspots.

A total of 25 people have been killed across India since the protests against the law began earlier this month, 19 of these deaths occurred in Uttar Pradesh.