Ismail Yilmaz is a 48-year-old saffron grower in the Karabuk province town of Safranbolu, in the Black Sea region of northern Turkey. He tells TRT World that his family has been growing the prized flowers for 18-20 years.

Saffron is a plant that blooms into a light purple flower. The part of the flower called the stigma, which is dark red in colour, is where the famed spice comes from. The underground part, called the corm, is allowed to regrow in the same field for a maximum of three years in a row and then has to be replanted in a new field, while the original land is used for other plants or left empty for several years to recover, known as crop rotation.

Yilmaz says that he has only been growing the flowers in a larger field for the last five years thanks to the financial backing he received from a company in Izmir that pledged to buy his product for the first three years. Yilmaz and his family have paid off the company and have been growing the plant for their own benefit for the last two years.

He says while saffron may grow elsewhere in Turkey and around the world, the saffron from Safranbolu is of a higher quality with a distinctive smell and strong taste.

According to Karabuk Province Agriculture and Forestry Director, Cetin Ayvalik, saffron production is still not sufficient in Turkey, with production in Safranbolu around 20 kilograms this year. He says that more saffron is imported into the country than is exported, and that encouraging saffron growers would not just provide significant benefits to the economy of the region, but the country as well.

Official help

Ayvalik says in Karabuk in the 2000s, saffron only used to be planted in one village at the but in coordination with Turkey’s Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, the Directorate was able to increase the area the corms are planted in.

The corm is planted in late summer/early autumn, grown organically in cow dung, with weeds cleaned out by hand and flowers harvested in the autumn.

According to Yilmaz, being a saffron farmer can be profitable if you’re not paying field workers and are working as a family business. The yield from the flowers is very low.

“In order to get one gramme of saffron,” Yilmaz says. “We have to pick 180-200 flowers.” Saffron sells for about $5,250 (30,000 TL) per kilogramme, he adds. It is known as one of the most expensive spices in the world. For all their hard work, Yilmaz and his family produced around 10 kilogrammes last year, and 12 kilogrammes in 2019.

Ayvalik notes that in Turkey, even saffron which is not first grade Safranbolu product, instead originating from other places such as Iran and Kashmir, sell for at least $3.50-$4.38 (20-25 TL) per gramme.

Yilmaz and his family are in the spice business and can sell directly to customers who visit their fields as tourists. He says he recently sent one kilogramme of saffron to Indonesia, and last year the famed spice company McCormick bought from him via a third-party broker.